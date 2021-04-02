Ruth Mary Kruger, age 83, of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away on March 31, 2021 at MMC in Ashland. She was born on December 24, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Josef and Mary (Oleyar) Pavlovic. Ruth graduated in 1955 from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, she continued her education at St.Cloud State College, graduating in 1958.

Ruth married Richard “Joe” J. Kruger on November 28, 1959, to this union three children were born, Peter, Jennifer and Sara.

Preceded in death by: parents Joseph and Mary, sister Nancy Pavlovic.

She is survived by: husband Joe; children: Peter, Jennifer (Brian Autio), Sara (Howard Richman); grandchildren: Nick and Becca; sister Joann (Jim) Dremmon; many other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

