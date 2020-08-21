Rudolph J. Gordon

Rudolph J. Gordon, age 68, of Sauk Rapids, MN journeyed to the Spirit World on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Saint Cloud Hospital. He was born on December 10, 1951 in Red Cliff WI. He was delivered by Lizzie Gokee. He was the son of Lawrence and Jeanette (Daley) Gordon. Rudy graduated from North High School in Minneapolis. He joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He lived in Minneapolis and was a truck driver. He was very proud of his Native American heritage, family and friends. He loved his children & grandchildren and was very proud of them. He loved classic country music, carving diamond willow, cars and guitars. He had a gentle soul and enjoyed camping at Raspberry.

He is survived by his children Genie Eastley (Dennis), Marie Merwin (Ken), Ruby Bettinger (Robert), Many wonderful grandchildren, one great grandson; siblings Gary Gordon, Susanna Miller (Randy), Thomas Gordon, Elizabeth Butler (Ray), Lucinda Gordon, Tracy Gordon, aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Byron, Lawrence, Earl Gordon. His sons & daughter. Brian Brenny, Ricky Wildley and Rosanna Gordon.

If you wish to contact Rudolph’s family, please do so at 111 115th Court #107 Sauk Rapids MN 56379.

Veterans Services will be on September 12th at 1:00 pm at the VFW in Red Cliff

37330 W Bresette Hill Road.

