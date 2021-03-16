Roy Woodrow Grande

Ashland- Roy Woodrow Grande, Sr., age 76, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born to the late Woodrow Grande and Dorothy (Farley) Banks on May 26, 1944, in Ashland, WI. Roy graduated from the teachers’ college. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Saratoga and the U.S.S. Shangri-La. He owned and operated the Grande Family Adult Home for 31 years.

Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Grande; his children: Kirsten Grande, Donna (Dale) Sechen, Sammie Bowker, Kimberly (Jeff) Lavasseur, Roy (Julie) Grande Jr., Don Grande, Roxanne (Jesse) Parker, and Heather Grande; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Darlene Grande, Eileen Pufall, Richard (Terry) Grande, Helen Hmielewski, Larry (Lynn) Grande, Peggy (Steve) Chatterson, Roger (Laura) Grande, and Karen Grande. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 16th, at Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with military honors. Frost Home for Funerals assisted the family.

