Roy Heinonen, 67, Wausau, formerly of Ashland, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital following a brief illness. He was born January 16, 1953, in Superior to Roy A. Heinonen and Ora Jean (Weyandt) Lahti, of Iron River, Wisconsin.
Roy served four honorable years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a gifted carpenter and mechanic. He held numerous jobs throughout his lifetime, including self-employment, but most recently was employed by Kolbe Windows & Doors in Wausau. In his retirement, Roy traveled extensively, camping and enjoying the solitude of nature. He was an avid photographer, documenting and photographing eagles and other wildlife. Roy had a deep respect for all animals, choosing to shoot only with a camera.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Betsy and Roy A. "Roy Boy" Heinonen. He is survived by a daughter, Dana (Adrian) Gonzales, and two grandsons, Mario and Sergio Gonzales, all of Evans, Colorado. He is also survived by brothers Jim Walman, Brule, WI; Dan (Tina) Walman, Barnes, WI; Mike (Sheila) Walman, Iron River, WI, and sisters Rosie Garland, Superior, WI; Penny Heinonen, Eugene, OR; Marcy (Richard) Webber, Barnum, MN; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Lucy Cota, of Wausau, Wisconsin.
In accordance with Roy's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation service by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society.
