Rose Marie Hovey, age 85, of Washburn, WI passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn Wisconsin. She was born Rose Marie Egger, October 6, 1934 to Bernard and Wilhemina Egger of St. Paul, MN. She married Walter Hovey in St Paul, MN on June 4, 1955 and they had four children. Walt and Rose first lived in Mondovi, WI and in 1962 moved to Washburn, WI and made it their home.
Rose had a long distinguished career in the field of Human Services and retired in 1994. Her favorite past time was singing. She started at a very young age and it became something she did throughout her life. She was once referred to as the “Songbird of the St. Louis Congregation.“ She was a dedicated member of the church music group as choir director, cantor, and choir member for more than 50 years. She was also a long time member of the Chequamegon Area Choir.
Rose was a zealous collector of Christmas tree pins and created business cards with her name Extreemom. Her collection is too extensive to count. Her other hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles and painting. She always enjoyed going downtown for coffee with her dear friends, the Coffee Ladies: Gail Jenicek, Audrey Swedberg, Nancy Werner and Jan Morland. In her younger days, Rose enjoyed many outdoor activities that the Washburn area offered, including snowmobiling, boating, and skiing.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Hovey, children, Ann Hovey, Washburn, Dan Hovey, Washburn, Mark Hovey, Hopkins, MN, and Ruth Hovey, Golden Valley, MN; four grandchildren Brooke Defoe (Patrick), Megan Day (Rich), Zachary Hovey (Gypsee), Mallory Dovre (Lee); two brothers, William Egger and James Egger, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Donna Fiebiger and Alice Worrall, and brother Thom Egger.
Rose’s family would like to thank the staff at Northern Lights Services for the compassionate care they provided while Rose was a resident there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday February 7, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 217 W. 7th St., Washburn, WI. Visitation will be held preceding the mass from 10:00-11:00 AM.
Memorials may be made to the Northern Lights Healthcare Center or the St. Louis Catholic Church.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.
