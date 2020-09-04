Ronald “Ron” Allen Parks, age 84, of Washburn, passed away with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1936 in Washburn, the son of Abner “Al” and Ann (Malm) Parks.
Ron was raised in Bayfield, Wi. and graduated from Bayfield High School in 1954. Ron married Nancy Maki on October 22, 1960 in Bayfield. They moved to Washburn, Wi. where they raised their four children. He started working with his Father as a commercial fisherman at the age of 10 and also served in the National Guard. Ron also worked for the DuPont Company of Barksdale, Wi. Making TnT. He worked as a Alcohol and Drug counselor for Bayfield county as well as Red Cliff for a majority of his life, and later for Ferrellgas propane supplier of Ashland until his retirement. Being as tho Ron's life started on Lake Superior he volunteered and helped set up the Bayfield Maritime Museum, his stories were always enjoyable to all!! During the last few years he has been volunteering for Red Cliff in the Alcohol and Drug field putting together a new workable program. Ron was also a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Bayfield.
Ron loved the constant entertainment of the wildlife around his home. Feeding the squirrels and chipmunks peanuts from his pockets and hands became a daily activity. Facebook famous as Chippie Tricks (The Northern Way of Life) He also enjoyed taking long car rides, telling stories from his past, working on jigsaw puzzles and reading. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he enjoyed with 3 sons !!
Ron looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His playful and caring ways made these gatherings always a treasured time for the kids who affectionately called him “Grandpa Loulie”.
Ron is survived by his Life long SweetHeart Nancy Reece, children, Craig (Cheryl) Parks, James (Rose) Parks, Tammy (Thomas) Roybal and Corey (Christina) Parks; grandchildren, Samantha, Michael, Jenna, KJ Carol, Paige, Kaitlin, Shana, Brianna, Hannah, Melissa, Brett, Rusty, Anastasia, Elizabeth and Liam; 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Peggy (Robert) Bresette; mother-in-law, Vera Warmuth ; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his Chihuahua companions, Chico and Taco.
The family would like to put out a special Thank You to the Washburn EMS and Ashland Intercept teams that assisted Ron and went above and beyond normal protocol!! The family appreciates the amazing efforts and compassion that was shown to them that dreadful night !
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.
