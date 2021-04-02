Ronald L. Truffa, age 78 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara on Jan 26, 2006. Ronald was born October 24, 1942 in Chicago, IL the son of Louis and Marie (Anton) Truffa.
Ron attended Mendell Catholic High School in Chicago, IL and college at the Chicago Teachers College. On Jan 26, 1963 he was united in marriage to Barbara F. Miller in Chicago. He worked for the B&O Railroad as a tower man and then for Scott Ladd Foods in Chicago, until moving to Mellen, WI where they purchased their dream home. Ron was in sales at North Star Beverage in Hurley, WI for many years before retiring. He was an avid reader who also loved to collect stamps and coins. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Dawn) of Frankfort, IL; daughters, Eva (Arlen) Kruzan of High Bridge, WI and Barbara (Clint) Jusula of Mellen, WI; five grandchildren, Paige (Cody), Tabitha, Charles, Alexandra, & Tommy; three brothers, John (Cheryl) of Homewood, IL, Louis (Kathy) of Palos Hts, IL, & Thomas of Homewood, IL; sisters, Kathie (Tom) Cowperthwait of Castro Valley, CA, & Mary (Neil) Wollek of Alsip, IL; sister-in-law, Marilyn Truffa of Mokena, IL and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Laureen.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen, WI with Father Aloyius Anthony as Celebrant.
A visitation for Ron will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church in Mellen and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in the Cayuga Cemetery, Cayuga, WI, immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences of Ron’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com
