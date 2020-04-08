Ronald James Mainguth, age 76, passed away March 27, 2020 at his home in Pecos, Texas. He was born June 10, 1943 to Emil and Genevieve Barningham Mainguth.
Ron attended DePadua High School then enlisted in the Army, serving from 1961 to 1964. He married Kay Berweger in December of 1964 and they moved to Waunakee, WI. Ron went to work as an overhead crane operator at Gisholt Manufacturing in Madison, WI. March of 1967 Ron joined the Dane County Traffic Department later merging into the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. He helped to restart the K-9 Unit and proudly served with his German Shepard partners Sabre and Ivan. He was also a member of the E.O.D. and Swat team. Ron retired from the Sheriff’s Department giving his last sign off call January 4th, 1996. August of that year Ron and Kay sold their house and started off on a new journey of full-time RVing. After many years of traveling they settled down in Pecos, Texas. After several years of leisure Ron decided to go back to work and became an R.O. Installer and delivering salt for WaterWorks. Later he maintained two ice houses for SCE. Ron loved the outdoors and becoming one with nature. He also loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Ron is survived by his wife Kay, 3 children-Danielle Phelps (Tim), Jim Mainguth (Lori), and Tracy Lee (Jay), 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Phelps, Ryan and Zachary Mainguth and Evan Lee, brothers Dan Mainguth (Dottie), David Mainguth (Paula) and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerome Mainguth, sister Dorothy Mason and grandparents.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.