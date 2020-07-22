Roger Neal Hammer, a retired respiratory therapist, and long time resident of Iron River, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 at the age of 75 near his home.
Roger is survived by his wife, Vicki Hammer; his daughters Staci Lin Hammer and Kimberly E. Hammer; his grandchildren, Brennan S. McMeans, Alyssa D. Shull, Joshua R. Shull, and Cayden J. Galloway.
Roger was born in Davenport, IA on August 19, 1944. He was a retired Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and neighbor. He loved most activities outdoors including hunting and loved to work on his land/home.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at a private family location.
