Roger G. LaDuke, 70 of Mason WI, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born March 26, 1950 in Duluth MN, the son of George and Marceline LaDuke.
Roger was raised and attended school in Proctor, MN. Roger married Carol Krause in 1974 and they resided in Twig, MN before moving to Washburn, WI. Roger worked for Washburn Iron works until his retirement. He married Melody Reiten in 2017 and the couple have resided in Mason, WI.
Roger was an avid pool player and enjoyed playing in the local senior center. He enjoyed riding his Harley, had a gift for fixing anything and everything, always happy to help. He was a blessing to all, and found comfort listening to scripture.
He is survived by his wife Melody “Ody” LaDuke; children, Renee (Larry) Emberson and Heather LaDuke; brother, Ricky (Donna) LaDuke; step-children, Chet Kolonko, Josh Kolonko, Val Sommerville, Cory Kolonko, Ted Krause, Bill Krause, Paula MacRay and Kerry Krause; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife Carol.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com to leave a guestbook message.
