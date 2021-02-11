Robert Wilbur “Bob” Sibbald, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021in Scottsville, Virginia.
Bob was born in Ashland, Wisconsin to Florence and Wilbur Sibbald on December 26, 1941. He graduated from Northland College. Bob married Adelaide O'Brien on June 2, 1978 in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Bob worked as a chemical engineer for H.B. Fuller Company for 35 years.
Bob's witty dry humor, charm, and passion for building and planning will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his loving family: his wife, Adelaide; children: Morgan and JeNell Sibbald, Meghan Sibbald Cropp and Stephen Cropp; siblings: Bev Wroblewski, Carol Kupsch, and Bruce Sibbald, and grandchildren Ryan Sibbald, William Sibbald and Elouise Cropp. Bob is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Jeff Wroblewski, Susan Wroblewski Simbro, Jena Toich, Sara Sachs, and Matthew Sibbald.
A memorial will be set at later date, and the family will notify.
Bob's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Andrew Lockman, Hospice of Piedmont, Open Arms Helping Hands, Carolyn Rodgers, and Ashley Stevens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scottsville Chapel of Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.