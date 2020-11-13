Ashland, Wisc. – Robert M. Lintonen, 80, formerly of Ironwood passed away on November 8, 2020, at the home in Ashland with his family by his side.
He was born March 15, 1940, in Ironwood, son of William and Esther (Lipponen) Lintonen. He graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 1958 and then joined the Army and served in Neu Ulm, Germany with the 4th Armored Division from 1958 to 1960. After his discharge, he joined the Indiana Army National Guard and served until 1964.
Robert worked for Steiger Lumber Company and as a repair technician for White Pine Copper Company, retiring in 1999.
He was a lifetime member and friend of Zion Lutheran Church in Ironwood, a lifetime member of 4-H and the United Steel Workers Union. He liked woodworking, biking, building jigsaw puzzles, going to the casino, talking to his brother, Bill, by phone, and loved to speak in Finnish. He especially loved his family, and he will be missed very much.
On September 7, 1968, Robert married Charlene Edwards. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther Lintonen; brother, Ron Lintonen; and his brother-in-law, Robert Secora.
Robert is survived by his wife, Charlene; son, Brian of Ashland; daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Schultz of Park Falls, brother, William (Patricia) Lintonen of Ocala, Florida; sister, Dorothy Secora of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Marlys Edwards Ahlstrand of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nephew, Kevin Ahlstrand of Minneapolis; Minnesota; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Tony Basley of Ashland and Russell Saari.of Ironwood, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Robert’s legacy of life. You can leave a condolence or a tribute at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.