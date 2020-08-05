Robert Leo Kollauf, 89, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota. Bob suffered a heart attack on July 30 and was airlifted to Duluth where he was able to be with family prior to his death. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s and to a Catholic priest who was able to offer Bob the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, a tremendous gift from God and the Church especially in the midst of a global pandemic.
Bob was born on September 17, 1930 in Ashland, Wisconsin to his parents Daniel Sr. and Pelagia (Pearl) Kollauf. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School and graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland. He married Maryann Suminskion January 28, 1956. He worked on steamboats on the Great Lakes for several years ascending to the rank of second mate.
Afterwards, he went to work as a laborer at the Marathon/James River Corporation paper mill. He worked at the mill for 41 years before his retirement in 1999. In 1985, Bob grabbed the ankle of a trainee as he fell headlong into a large paper-shredding machine. Two other employees were able to assist Bob in pulling him out to safety.
Bob enjoyed farming, gardening, and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake parish in Ashland and in recent months found solace in the Mass and devotions televised on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille Kollauf, and brother Daniel Kollauf Jr.
He is survived by his wife Maryann, daughter Lynn Tracy (Tom), son Robert, grandchildren James (Cassandra), Daniel, and Anne, sister Carmelita Bracey and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza, CMF presiding. It is the wish of the family that those attending the Mass follow Church and local guidelines regarding the implementation of social distancing and wearing of masks inside the church. A private visitation service will be held. A burial service is scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
