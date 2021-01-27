Robert J. Denman, age 81, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Duluth, MN. He was born April 15, 1939.
Bob is survived by a daughter, son and two sisters.
A private service for family will be determined later.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home/Ashland Crematory Service, to view the obituary online or to send a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Denman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
