Robert J. Denman

Robert J. Denman, age 81, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Duluth, MN. He was born April 15, 1939.

Bob is survived by a daughter, son and two sisters.

A private service for family will be determined later.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home/Ashland Crematory Service, to view the obituary online or to send a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Denman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments