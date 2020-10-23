Robert Gerald Bagby, age 87, of Cornucopia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 23, 1933 in Chicago, IL, the son of Hildreth and Doris (Fleming) Bagby.
Bob served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. from 1954 – 1956. He graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and later attended John Marshall Law School. Bob worked for State Farm Insurance in Waukegan, IL as a superintendent of claims. He married Loretta Wasil in North Chicago and they have been happily together for 66 years. Bob and Loretta retired in Cornucopia in 1985, where he served as the Town of Bell Chairman and Fire Chief for 11 years.
Bob enjoyed camping, woodworking, golfing, fishing, reading, traveling, cooking, family gatherings and time with his many friends. His sense of humor and friendliness uplifted many and he “put fun” in many people’s lives. His sense of responsibility and commitment makes one proud to have been involved in his many activities.
Bob was instrumental in accomplishing many improvements in our Cornucopia. He received an award in Washington, D.C. as an outstanding chairman for a small town in Wisconsin. Bob was responsible for obtaining three government grants to refurbish the town marina, which is now a source of income for the town.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his son, Mark (Nancy) Bagby – Colorado, 2 daughters, Julanne Litecky – Duluth, MN and Katherine (Dennis) Simon – New Prague, MN, 3 granddaughters, Anne Litecky, Ellyn (Danny) Johnson and Amy (Ben) Ott and 2 nieces, Laura Bagby and Paula Bagby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Carl Bagby.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Our family would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful friends in Cornucopia and the surrounding area that have helped to make our lives here such a pleasure.
