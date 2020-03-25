Robert Eugene LePage, 90, of Iron River, WI passed away Sunday, Mar 22, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI, with his beloved wife, Marion at his side. Bob was born Dec 10, 1929 in Superior, WI the son of Archibald Robert and Martha M. (Naeyaert) LePage of Allouez and Billings Park.
Bob entered the U.S. Air Force on Jan 1, 1951 and served until July 1963. He was awarded the National Defense Medal. He then immediately entered the U.S. Army in July 1963, where he would serve the rest of his military career until July 31, 1971. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer 2 and received many honors and medals including the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 4 O/S Bar, Bronze Star Medal for valor in combat, Vietnam Medal, among others. After the service, he continued to serve his colleagues by serving as Veterans Service Officer of Douglas County and also Bayfield County, WI. In addition, he served as Commander for the American Legion in Iron River, WI, as well as Commander of the American Legion in LaFeria, TX.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Marion, of Iron River and children, Denise LePage of Texas, Alan (Laura) LePage of Blaine, MN, Anita (Tom) LePage of Mason, TX, Timothy (Debra) Landgreen of Iron River, Robert (Geri) Landgreen of Littleton, CO, Bonnie (Fred) LePage-Chamberlain of Austin, MN, Susan (Don) Wyman of Keiser, OR, Nancy (Roger) Wenner of Cloquet, MN and Michelle LePage-Geuze of Iron River; 28 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alice Mae and daughter, Katherine.
A Memorial Service for Robert will be held at a later date with interment in Saint Michael Cemetery, Iron River, WI.
Funeral arrangements for Robert have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
