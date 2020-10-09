Robert Eugene LePage

Robert Eugene LePage, 90, of Iron River, WI passed away Sunday, Mar 22, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI, with his beloved wife, Marion at his side. Bob was born Dec 10, 1929 in Superior, WI the son of Archibald Robert and Martha M. (Naeyaert) LePage of Allouez and Billings Park.

A celebration of life for Robert will be held at the Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River, WI on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements for Robert have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

