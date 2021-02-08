Robert Darryl Fiegle

Robert “Bob” Darryl Fiegle, ago 80 of Washburn passed away at his home on January 31, 2021. Bob was born on Aug 30, 1940 in Hammond Indiana, son of Rolland H and Elsbeth N (Bernstorff) Fiegle.
Graduate of Griffith HS in 1958,he worked foundry, plumbing jobs and the US postal service until he Joined the US Army in 1962, serving 3yrs as an X Ray Specialist and Cor stationed at Saint Leonard Wood Missouri then transferred to Sam Houston. He married his first wife Kitty Fiegle April 10, 1965 and had 2 children together. Bob later worked as X Ray tech in Chicago Ill, where he met and married Susan Skoczylas in 1972, moved to Washburn WI in 1975. He worked for Memorial Medical Center then for South Shore Orthopedics until his retirement in 2005. He served the City of Washburn for ten years on the city council and as president.
He was a member of the Brule Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed deer hunting at Camp Relbin in Tomahawk WI, fishing, camping trips with family and reading about the Civil War and loved history. He was most fond of the cabin on Ruth Lake in Iron River spending time with family.
He is survived by former wife Kitty Fiegle, sister Barbara Gear. 4 children, Diana (James) Clemmons, Donnie (Isabelle) Fiegle, Darryl Fiegle and Rebecca (Don Porter) Fiegle; 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Fred) Simons, Chase King, Mackenzie King, Hanna King, Gabe Clemmons, twins Michael and Ruby Fiegle and Sam Fiegle; Great-grandson Avery. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan, sons Phillip and Larry Bettenhausen, a brother and granddaughter Sarah Clemmons.
A Memorial service and burial with military honors will be held at a later time.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.