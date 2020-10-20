Robert C. Nolde

Robert Claude Nolde, age 82, of Ashland, Wisconsin, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. He was born on Dec. 2, 1937 in Shorewood, Wisconsin to Arthur and Beverly (Becker) Nolde. Robert married Orella DeMott and to this union three daughters were born, Beverly, Dawn and Bobbi.
Robert served in the US Navy, a veteran of the Vietnam Era. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. Robert was proud to be a lifelong Packer fan.
He is survived by wife Orella; daughters: Beverly Zastrow, Dawn Laurian and Bobbi Trueblood; grandchildren: Kurt Nolde and Jasmine Trueblood; great grandchildren: Donavon Nolde, Andrew Nolde, Anna Nolde and Luka Yang; Brother and sister-in-law Norman and Joyce Coates; brother-in-law Jim Herman; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents: Arthur and Beverly (Becker) Nolde; sister and brother-in-law: Sharon and Bruce Weimer; Sons-in-law: Matthew Zastrow and Tony Laurian.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Assisting the family with arrangements the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.