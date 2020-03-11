Robert Briskie, 83 of Ashland died March 7th passed away at St.Luke’s Hospital, Duluth. He is survived by wife, Mary Alice; and brother-in-law Patrick Busch.

Robert was preceded in death by son, Frank; parents, Francis and Faye; brother, Bill and sister Sue. Private services will be held at later date. Bob requested no flowers/plants. A memorial fund has been set up for him.

