Robert “Bob” William Eder, age 59, of Washburn, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving wife, Leah by his side. Bob was born in Superior, WI, the son of George and Carol (Davenport) Eder.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Daily Press and also found on the bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com website.

