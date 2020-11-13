Robert “Bob” William Eder, age 59, of Washburn, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving wife, Leah by his side. Bob was born in Superior, WI, the son of George and Carol (Davenport) Eder.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Daily Press and also found on the bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.