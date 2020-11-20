Robert “Bob” William Eder, age 59, of Washburn, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born in Superior, WI, the son of George and Carol (Davenport) Eder.
Raised by a respected Wisconsin State Patrolman and a working mother of five, Bob grew up in South Range, Van Dyne, and ultimately his favorite place in the world, Washburn, WI. As a youth he enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, trapping, and hunting, and he formed deep, lifelong bonds with many Washburn classmates. He excelled at academics and athletics, especially track and field. After graduating from Washburn High School in 1979, he attended UW Madison where he also participated in track and field. After earning his Bachelor’s degree in 1983, he continued his studies at UW Madison and ultimately earned his MBA in International Business and Finance in 1986.
Bob had a keen interest in global economics, was fluent in Spanish, and his first career move took him to Venezuela, where he worked for businesses owned by his special lifelong mentor and friend, Alvaro. His business acumen and work ethic led to continued success and he later moved to Florida and North Carolina where he continued to advance within the company. During these years away, any time off found Bob returning to his beloved Washburn to be with family, joining his father and friends on many memorable wilderness canoe adventures. In 1998 he followed his heart and made a permanent move back to Washburn, and it was there he met and married the love of his life, Leah Danner, where they spent 20 happy years together as best friends and soulmates. Bob also had the great fortune to come on board with Ashland Industries, where he enjoyed the career of a lifetime as he worked as CFO and part owner alongside many excellent individuals over the past 20 years. He forged many deep friendships with his work family, and developed great respect for the manufacturing trades and all the hard-working people that make AI successful.
Bob led a responsible, productive, and purposeful life and was an extremely loyal and trustworthy man. His work ethic and integrity was unsurpassed, and he took his various roles in life seriously. He loved his family, work, and the natural world and he was happiest when he was walking in the woods, as the forest was his church. It was in the forest where he experienced the miracle of rescuing his two beloved dogs, Rocky and Billy, and his life was forever changed. If you ever saw Bob at rest, the picture often involved him either reading nature books, The Economist, or anything about WWII - or maybe watching Jeremiah Johnson, Saving Private Ryan, or James Bond reruns - while enjoying a whisky with his wife, the dogs close by.
Survivors include his wife Leah; parents George and Carol Eder of Washburn; brother Ken Eder of Washburn; sister Kathryn (Robert) Cieslak of Rochester, MN; sister Barbara Eder (Paul Burby) of Menomonee Falls, WI; sister Karen Lerner of Lovelock, NV; uncle Gene (Sandy) Davenport of Marinette, WI; as well as his parents-in-law John and Shirley Danner, brother- and sister-in-law John and Elizabeth Danner, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents George and Rose Eder; grandparents Almon and Jennie Davenport; as well as numerous special uncles and aunts.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Please consider sharing online tributes via the bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com website, as this will bring great comfort to the family at this time when we are unable to gather safely together to celebrate Bob.
Memorial gifts will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Bob’s honor to assist with tuition costs for area students who wish to attend technical college to pursue manufacturing careers, and may be directed to Eder (attn: Scholarship Fund), c/o Bratley Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 518, Washburn, WI, 54891. Or, please consider honoring Bob by volunteering to help walk, sponsor, or adopt a shelter pet by visiting chaadopt.org
