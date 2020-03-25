Richard Warner Malmberg, age 84, died on March 19, 2020 at the Court Manor Nursing Home.
Richard was born on May 15, 1935 in Ashland. He was a proud member of the Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he joined the Navy and performed in the Naval Choir. He attended Elgin Watchmaker School. Richard married his wife Joanne on May 16, 1964. He established his career as a traveling sales representative for several jewelry companies in California and in the Midwest when he returned to Ashland as a resident. He was a board member of Malmberg’s Jewelers. He was a church member at the Presbyterian Congregational church in Ashland.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joanne Malmberg (Kurensky); his children Stephen (Elizabeth) Malmberg, Pam (John) Rehnelt, Grandson Benjamin Rehnelt; and his siblings Ed Malmberg, Curt (Roberta) Malmberg and Sue (Murray) Riddell.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ethel Malmberg of Ashland.
No public funeral service. Memorials can be dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
