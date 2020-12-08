Richard “Rick” Warren Wilmer, age 64 of Odanah, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 peacefully at his residence.
Rick was born in Odanah, Wisconsin to parents James and Mary Jane (Neveaux) Wilmer Sr. on September 17, 1956. He graduated from Ashland High School and attended college in Arizona. He joined the Army in 1988. Rick served proudly in the Army during the Persion Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm as a helicopter repairer. After serving our nation Rick worked at the Bad River Casino. Rick will be remembered for his infectious smile and friendly disposition.
Richard is survived by his children, Keith (Shelley) Wilmer of Lindstrom, MN and Curtis Wilmer of Osseo, WI; five grandchildren, Kyleigh, Max, Carter, Camdyn, Ava, Jaxson and Maxton; nine siblings, Robert Wilmer of Odanah, Kenneth (Carol) Wilmer of Odanah, John (Faye) Wilmer Sr. of Odanah, Rose (Ervin) Wilmer of Odanah, Terri (Thomas) Rainbird of Milwaukee, David Wilmer of Milwaukee, Lawrence Plucinski of Odanah, Lenore Plucinski of Odanah, and Lissa Andrew of Odanah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents James Wilmer Sr. and Nancy Wilmer and his mother Mary Jane Wilmer; siblings, James Wilmer Jr., Patricia Zakevoc and Louie Plucinski.
A memorial graveside will be held at a later date next summer. Assisting the family with arrangements the Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland WI.
A memorial graveside will be held at a later date next summer. Assisting the family with arrangements the Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland WI.
