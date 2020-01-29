Richard L. Woiak, age 58 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Richard was born Jan 6, 1962 in Ashland the son of Larry and Mary (Govin) Woiak.

On Dec 25, 1998 he was united in marriage to Barbara L. Storm in Ashland. He worked in maintenance at the Bayfield Inn in Bayfield, WI for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of Ashland; his mother, Mary of Minnetonka, MN; brother, Randy of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Pam Woiak of Minneapolis, MN and nieces, Ann Loken of Minneapolis, MN and Alyssa Woiak of Eden Prairie, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.

A Celebration of Richard’s life will take place at a later date.

The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Woiak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments