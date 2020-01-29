Richard L. Woiak, age 58 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Richard was born Jan 6, 1962 in Ashland the son of Larry and Mary (Govin) Woiak.
On Dec 25, 1998 he was united in marriage to Barbara L. Storm in Ashland. He worked in maintenance at the Bayfield Inn in Bayfield, WI for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of Ashland; his mother, Mary of Minnetonka, MN; brother, Randy of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Pam Woiak of Minneapolis, MN and nieces, Ann Loken of Minneapolis, MN and Alyssa Woiak of Eden Prairie, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.
A Celebration of Richard’s life will take place at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.