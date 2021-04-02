Richard “Dick” W. Fredericks, Jr, age 61, of Drummond, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home. He was born to Kathryn and Richard Sr, on July 16, 1959.
He graduated from Drummond High School in 1977, and attended UW-Superior, graduating in 1981. From there he moved to Eau Claire, WI joining the police force before returning home to Drummond. While working with a prisoner release program for Bayfield County, Dick suffered a life changing accident in July 2002 that left him paralyzed and wheelchair bound. Dick did not let this stop him from being involved in the community, as he served as a Bayfield County Reserve Officer, was a member of the Drummond Town Board, Park Board, Library Board, Airport Commission, worked as a Bayfield County dispatcher, and substitute taught for the Drummond School District.
Dick was known for his love of the outdoors. If you did not find him talking to someone he knew, you would for sure find him out hunting or fishing. He loved to share the fishing report with all who would listen.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Kathy Fredericks and Richard Fredericks Sr.
Dick is survived by his four children, Michael Fredericks(Liz), Michelle Grutzik (Scott), Ashley Simpson, and Bekah Fredericks, his three brothers, Ryan Fredericks (Christine), Russ Fredericks (Cindi), Robert Fredericks and sister, Beverly Dahl, as well as many nieces and nephews, and too many special friends to list. His proudest accomplishments were his grandchildren; Luke, Henry, Violet, Auri, Calvin, Theo, and Amari.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
