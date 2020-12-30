Richard “Dick” V. Bratley, age 88, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born January 3, 1932 in Washburn, the son of Henry and Eleanor (Holman) Bratley.
Per Dick’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A full obituary will follow soon.
Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a guestbook message, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
