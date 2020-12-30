Richard “Dick” V. Bratley

Richard “Dick” V. Bratley, age 88, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born January 3, 1932 in Washburn, the son of Henry and Eleanor (Holman) Bratley.

Per Dick’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A full obituary will follow soon.

