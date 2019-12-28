Richard “Dick” Ogle, 75, of Ashland, WI was called home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
After graduation from De Padua, Dick was employed by JI Case Co. in Racine, WI. He returned to Ashland and served an apprenticeship with the CG Bretting Manufacturing Company. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Witzke in 1966 and together they raised their family. Dick and Sandy moved to Mitchell, South Dakota where they owned and operated a pizza business. After returning to Ashland Dick worked for Roffers Construction, Montgomery Wards and the Paper Mill until its closing.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loyal member of the Rod and Gun Club serving as president and key contributor to the kids annual fishing contest.
Dick was a true partner and the love of Sandy’s life for 60 years. As a father he taught his children to approach life with an open heart and live each day to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy and his children, Kim Lukas of Minneapolis, MN and Rick (Tracy) Ogle of Manawa, WI. Grandson Brayden Lukaskawcez, granddaughters, Emily Lukaskawcez, Olivia Ogle and Katherine Ogle, his loving sister, Rose Marie (David Stewart) Ogle of Minneapolis, MN and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Ogle of Ashland, sisters, Mary Kay Whitehead, Lincoln City, OR and Pat Nelson, Winner, S.D.
Dick’s life will be celebrated with family and friends this summer. Details will be shared closer to the date.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals of Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
