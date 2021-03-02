Richard “Dick” Klamerus, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his home. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, with visitation to begin one hour prior. Inurnment: Sisley Grove Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Dick, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. A Celebration of Life will be held in Ashland, Wisconsin tentatively scheduled for July Fourth weekend.
Dick was born May 7, 1945, in Ashland, Wisconsin, the son of William and Elizabeth “Dolly” (Hagene) Klamerus. He graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland and attended the Wausau Technical Institute. Dick worked for the City of Cedar Rapids as a design engineer for the water department for over 20 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church.
Dick played in several bands in the area for many years, the latest being Daybreak. He had an artistic spirit with a talent for drawing. He was a long-time member of Cedar Valley Street Rods and loved attending any and all car events. He loved cars of all kinds, especially Dodges. A perfect day for Dick was taking a cruise in his ’35 Dodge with Mary and car club friends. He enjoyed following Nascar, the Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dick also loved road trips and cruise vacations with Mary and his long time, good friends from high school in Ashland. Dick will be remembered lovingly as a wonderful father with a generous nature. He was a friend to everyone. He enjoyed talking to people no matter who or where they were. Dick was kind to all.
Survivors include his fiancée, Mary Markmann of Cedar Rapids; sons, Ted (Verna) Klamerus of Raleigh, North Carolina, Terry Klamerus of Phillips, Wisconsin, and Troy (Victoria) Klamerus of Niceville, Florida; brothers, William (Marilyn) Klamerus of Cedar Rapids and Robert (Shelbey) Klamerus of Ashland, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as his nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Klamerus, and his sister-in-law, Janet Klamerus.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to special friends, Del and Tom, and to the nurses and staff at UnityPoint Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dick.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be used to support Camp Courageous.
Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
