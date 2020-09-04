Richard (Dick) Goodlet, 62, of Bayfield passed away peacefully on August 30 in St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth. He was surrounded in his final moments by his daughter along with his brothers and sisters.
Dick was born in Bayfield to Victor and Marian Goodlet and was a graduate of Bayfield High School. After graduating, he served in the US Coast Guard for four years. He survived 37 years as a quadraplegic and remained an active member of his community. He would enjoy warm summer days, trips to Madeline Island, and visiting online or in person with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Scott) Brock and his grandchildren Mina and Quinn. He also leaves his surviving trophy wife, Gizelle. Also surviving are sisters: Mary (Jeff) Lemire, Alamogordo, NM; Linda Goodlet, Bayfield; Kathy Haskins, Bayfield; Jeanne Lemire, Becker, MN; Karen (Michael) Newago, Havana, IL; and brothers Robert (Gretchen) Goodlet, Tampa, FL; and Michael (Rob Meijer) Goodlet, Superior; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother-in-law, Dave Lemire.
Thanks to the many care workers who helped Dick over the years, to the staff at St. Luke's, and to his special assistant and close nephew, Jason Goodlet, for extra help whenever needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
A celebration of Dick's life will take place next spring.
Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
