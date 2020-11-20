Richard Dean Eustice, 71, of Albuquerque, NM, died 11/9/2020, after injuries/complications from an automobile accident. Born 12/7/1948, Belmont, WI. Richard was a caring gentle soul who brought hope to everyone he knew. There will be a noticeable void without him.

Richard leaves behind his daughter, Lauren Eustice (27), 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and Lauren’s mother, Shelley.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/Lauren-Eustice-Cremation-fund-for-her-Dad

