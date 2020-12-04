Richard A. Zehe, age 85, of Stone Lake, WI passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.
Richard Allen Zehe was born November 7, 1935 in Ashland, WI the son of Frank and Francis (Gates) Zehe. He was raised in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School in 1953. While working as a bag boy at the A & P in Ashland, Richard met Caroline Osmak. Richard and Caroline began dating and were married on December 2, 1953 in Rockford, IL. After completing correspondence courses for mechanical drafting and engineering, Richard began work as a draftsman. He took a position with Ashland Industries where he worked as a draftsman and engineer in the manufacturing heavy equipment. Richard spent his career at Ashland Industries and retired in 1992. After retirement, Richard and Caroline moved to Stone Lake, WI. Richard enjoyed making his own wine from local fruit and berries, fishing for bass, creating wood furniture, restoring vehicles, target shooting, building his own motorcycles from scratch and doing various kinds of metal fabrication. He was a Master Marksman and enjoyed shooting in tournaments. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and Zion Lutheran Church, both in Ashland. He will be remembered as a fun-loving dad and grandpa.
Richard is survived by his six children, Richard Jr. (Jill) Zehe of Holcombe, WI, Allen Zehe of Stone Lake, WI, Laura (Don) Gaber of Mondovi, WI, Wendy (Michael) Huntley of Appleton, WI, John (Sue Prickett) Zehe of Hayward, WI, Sharon (Scott McRae) Zehe of Rosemont, MN; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Zehe; five sisters, Rhoda Hoos, Roberta Sebertson, Rolinda Langham, Rayna Fitzsimmons and RoAnn Ledin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Caroline.
A grave side service will be held for Richard at a later date to be determined at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland, WI.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
