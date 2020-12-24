Raymond A. Ludwikoski (72) from Ashland, passed away into his heavenly home December 15th, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN after a long-fought battle with Covid-19.
Ray was born September 29th, 1948 in Ashland, the son of Frank and Louise (Chapman) Ludwikoski. He was a graduate sof Ashland High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. After his stint in the armed services, Ray went to trade school at WITC Ashland and continued to work in a skilled trade capacity throughout his years prior to retirement.
On October 30th, 1969, Ray was united in marriage to Darlene S. Halvorson of Bayfield.
He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, traveling in his RV, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. One of his lifelong dreams was to visit Alaska and he was able to achieve that wish in 2005.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Darlene after 51 years of marriage, son Michael “Buck” (Nicole) of Ashland, daughters Michele of Wausau, and Mindy of Rio Rancho, NM. Grandchildren Shawn, Samantha, Tony, Bridget, Devin, Alyssa, and Ethan; Great-Grandchildren Bailey, Marley, and Brielle; Brother Jim, sisters Carol and Frances.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Louise, brother Edward, sisters Barbara and Helen, and nephews Timothy (Sobotka), Dennis (Halvorson), and Larry (Halvorson).
Words cannot begin to describe how very much he is loved and will be missed.
He was our rock; the glue that held our family together.
At present, Memorial Services have been tentatively planned for the summer of 2021, hoping by then covid is contained so we can safely gather for a proper memorial service befitting the life he led, and the love and joy he had in his big heart.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.