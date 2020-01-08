Ray A. Cox, 90, of Mercer passed away on January 4, 2020, in Woodruff, Wisconsin.
Ray was born on April 8, 1929, in Hurley, son of Harry and Hilma (Maki) Cox. He attended Hurley schools and graduated from Hurley High School.
He joined the U. S. Navy and served for 4 years during the Korean War.
Ray moved to the Milwaukee area after his honorable discharge from the navy and worked at the Square D Company. He also was a part-time deputy in Ozaukee County, Wis. He then moved back to Mercer in 1968, where he owned and operated Ray and Ellen’s Café until 1971. He then built a restaurant in Washburn, the Cedar Café, retiring in 1975.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mercer and the DAV in Grafton, Wis. He loved the outdoors and was a great fisherman and hunter.
Ray married Ellen Kopitzke on October 22, 1955 at St. Mathew’s Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They enjoyed 64 years together. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parent; daughter, Pamela Meide; and brothers, Don and Ken Cox.
Ray is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Beth (David) King of Ashland, Diane Leino of Ashland and Lynne (Rick) Allen of Big Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Barbara (Frank) Gordon, Jessica (Andy) Peterson, Paul (Alyssa) Santama, Sandra (Eric) Anderson, Kristine Meide, Derrek King and Carrie Santama; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Hosking of Owosso, Mich. and Mary Ann (Leo) Sabec of Mercer; brother-in-law, Russell Kopitzke; sister-in-law, Carol Kopitzke of Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Mercer, with the Rev. Paul Devantier officiating, preceded by a visitation from 10 until the time of the service.
Interment will be in the Mercer Cemetery in the spring.
McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home, Ironwood, is assisting the family. For more information or to express online condolences, please visit mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
