Raquel Joi Berglund, nee Gordon, age 50, of Red Cliff, passed away after suffering through a long illness on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was born July 14, 1969 in Washburn, the daughter of Daniel and Lou Ann (Kosberg) Gordon.
Raquel graduated from Bayfield High School in 1987. She bartended for many years at Morty’s Pub where she took great pride in welcoming tourists and spending quality time with locals. She loved meeting new people and with her gift of gab she made everyone feel at ease as they came into the Pub.
Raquel was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Red Cliff Post #8239. She was also a proud member of the Red Cliff Tribe. Raquel enjoyed cooking and creating fabulous new recipes for family and friends to try. She looked forward to tailgating and watching Sunday football games with her family, supporting both Packers and Vikings. She also enjoyed listening to all kinds of music from country to rock and roll hair bands.
Raquel loved her family most of all and looked forward to spending as much time as possible with her beloved grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by those who love her, and who know she is no longer suffering and is now at peace.
She is survived by her son, Shaun Shelley; parents, Daniel and Lou Ann; partner and love, Gary Gobert; sisters, Nicole A. (Tony), Danielle and Allie Gordon; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Shaun; nieces, Frances (Quintin) and Connie Lou Gordon; nephews, Zachary and Ezra; great-nephew, Quintin Jr.; constant companion and fur baby, Griff; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis “Acorn” and Natalia “Nettie” Gordon, Norbert and Connie Kastern and Martin Kosberg; uncle, Francis Gordon, cousin, Joe and good friend, Don Gurnoe.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Red Cliff with Deacon Roger Cadotte officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will be held at Legendary Waters Casino in Red Cliff.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
