Prudence “Prudy” M. Mott, age 56, of Delta, passed away with loving family by her side, Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was born June 3, 1964 in Laurium, MI, the dsaughter of Paul and Eleanor (Yowell) Rautio.
Prudy was raised in Copper City, MI and graduated from Calumet High School in 1982. She received her Associates Degree from Suomi College in 1984. While attending college she met and later married Tim Mott on September 10, 1988 in Mohawk, MI. The couple eventually settled in Delta, WI where they raised their two sons.
Prudy worked as a medical transcriptionist for MMC in Ashland for five years. She also worked as a realtor for Von Hollen Realty and cook at the Drummond schools. She also served as the president of the Drummond H.S. Booster Club.
Prudy loved Lake Superior. She would take long walks along the beach picking up agates, sea glass and rocks. In the winter she enjoyed taking walks to the Apostle Island Ice caves. She was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed doing both with her friends. She also took several memorable trips to the Black Hills and Alaska for camping, fishing and lots of fun. She loved her grandchildren dearly and looked forward to the times together.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; sons, Brandon and Jacob (Heidi) Mott; 7 grandchildren; mother, Ellie Rautio; brother, Allen (Lenora) Rautio; and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul.
Please join the family in a time of sharing memories, stories and a celebration of her life that will begin at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 outside the Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River with Arby Humphrey leading the service.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to the time of service outside the golf course on Tuesday.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
