Phillip M. Stackhouse, age 78 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a stroke. He was born Mar 4, 1942 in Ashland, Ohio the son of Louie H. and Cecile E. (Fishpaw) Stackhouse.
Phillip was a man of action with many accomplishments. After his service in the Army, he worked as a truck driver, a carpenter and a farmer. On July 7, 1997 he was united in marriage to Lucy A. Neider in Ashland, WI. He loved his family and loved to socialize with friends. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Lucy, son, Phillip “George” (Alana) Stackhouse, daughters, Shannon Stackhouse, Legeia (Anthony) Sinclair and Carol (Daniel) DeFrancisco, 48 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, brother, Gerald (Lori) Stackhouse, sisters, Vina Miller and Paula (Roger) Drake, five nieces and nephews as well as cousins, Donnabelle Stackhouse and Florine Boso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael and daughter, Wendy Workman, and first wife Marilyn (Dunlap) Stackhouse.
A Celebration of life for Phillip will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Phillips family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
