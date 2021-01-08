Penny Kay Shultz, age 59, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 14, 1961 in IL, the daughter of Robert and Rose (Sutton) Hicks.
Penny was always a very kind and helpful person. When Penny was younger she took care of disabled people. She loved her family and loved animals and will be missed by her many friends. She married Richard Shultz on February 12, 1986.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Shultz – Ashland, a son, Justin (Sarah Brewer) Cunningham - Hurley, 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Evie and Alayna Cunningham, 2 sisters, Letha (Larry) Robertson and Sherry (Jerry) Osmoe both of White City, IL and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Brenda Hicks and 2 brothers, Robert and Daniel Hicks.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
