MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker announced Monday that she plans to challenge Republican Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional seat again in November.

Tiffany easily defeated Zunker, a Democrat, in a special election last week to win the open seat, besting her by 14 percentage points. Tiffany has to run again in November to retain the seat.

