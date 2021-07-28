Zucchini season is finally here! As with many other things this year, the zucchini has been a bit on the late side. Fortunately, we delayed starting our seedlings this year and therefore could take the little plants inside the house the night of the late-May freeze. If they had been in the ground, they likely would have frozen right through frost covers at 26 degrees. The drought hasn’t helped either, even though we have been watering. Green, yellow, long, round — all those wonderful shapes and sizes means fun variety in the zucchini family.
But with the ongoing heatwave and a few good soaker thunderstorms, the zucchini are now in full swing. Time to bring out your favorite zucchini recipes and enjoy some new ones. This week, Chef Kara prepared a delicious, savory twist on zucchini sticks that make a great snack or addition to your favorite meal.
