Racers gather for the start of the 30-mile race at the Chequamegon 100 that offers races of 100 miles, 100 kilometers or 30 miles. All told the CAMBA system (which hosts this race) has well over 100 miles of mapped and marked singletrack and is a prime mountain biking destination in the upper Midwest. A study conducted by UW-River Falls found that the CAMBA trail system brought $7.8 to the area in 2019.
A couple of times over the years, I’ve signed up to do the Chequamegon 100. Once was its first year, 2010, when I was busy moving to Ashland and settling in and it was too tough to squeeze in a big event. The second time was a couple of years back when I signed on to do the 100K version (each version is virtually all on singletrack: 100 miles, 100 kilometers/63 miles, 30 miles). As the race is held on CAMBA trails in the Cable/Seeley/Hayward area, I went down to pre-ride some of the trails and quickly realized that even 100K was too much. I was just too slow and completing 100K would probably have been an all-day (and maybe part of the night) thing. So while you could say I chickened out you could also say, more accurately, that I got realistic.
This year at the last minute (22 minutes ‘til online registration closed) I signed up for the 30-miler. The race was on Saturday Juneteenth and as I write this my legs are still a bit sore. All three races started out near Seeley at the trailhead on Highway OO where the Birkie Trail crosses.
