Marv Albert poses at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 1999, file photo, where he broadcast the Knicks season home opener against the Miami Heat for WFAN radio. Marv Albert plans to retire following the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career that has spanned nearly 60 years. “There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday, May 17, 2021, by Turner Sports.(AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.