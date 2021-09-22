...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota inland from Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The author spent an afternoon watching bees gorge themselves on sedum nectar in his yard, ruminating on whether they know their end is near. (Contributed photo)
I pulled a lawn chair up tight to the herb garden, to nearly within a foot of honeybees working over the pinkish-mauve flowerheads. They didn’t scare me, these half-inch bees, for they were fully consumed with foraging as the harvest days slip away. Here they found late-blooming flowers, knee-high and thick. And, apparently, sweet with nectar.
The flower is sedum. I did not know what the pink of autumn was in our backyard until several years ago. Not until I saw the bees did I really notice the small plots of sedum that had turned from pale green to pink in seemingly a matter of days as steamy August dripped away and coolness rushed in. Now, sedum is as much in my September as are goldenrod and asters.
