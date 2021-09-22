Greschner

The author spent an afternoon watching bees gorge themselves on sedum nectar in his yard, ruminating on whether they know their end is near. (Contributed photo)

I pulled a lawn chair up tight to the herb garden, to nearly within a foot of honeybees working over the pinkish-mauve flowerheads. They didn’t scare me, these half-inch bees, for they were fully consumed with foraging as the harvest days slip away. Here they found late-blooming flowers, knee-high and thick. And, apparently, sweet with nectar.

The flower is sedum. I did not know what the pink of autumn was in our backyard until several years ago. Not until I saw the bees did I really notice the small plots of sedum that had turned from pale green to pink in seemingly a matter of days as steamy August dripped away and coolness rushed in. Now, sedum is as much in my September as are goldenrod and asters.

Dave Greschner

Dave Greschner

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments