Maybe he who said it best, said it with no words at all; maybe the buck who stepped lightly out of the woods and strode calmly before my hurriedly slowed then stopped vehicle didn’t have to say a word to be heard loud and clear: “Expect the unexpected,” he said as he looked me in the eye. He was quoting Oscar Wilde. I sat looking at the browning woods behind him, the curve of road behind me in my rearview mirror, the lake to the east, and the hills to the west as I took a few well-deserved deep breaths. It was a wise, albeit startling, reminder in the form of a proclamation made by one of our own Bayfield County bucks. He was lovely. He was huge. He appeared to be smiling patiently, I swear. And I haven’t seen him since. Of course, not since deer hunting rifle season opened; oh, he’s too smart for that. I’m not a deer hunter, but I know and love many. Strong, patient, calm individuals themselves, they venture out in any weather; nostalgia in the heart, passion in the blood, warm orange hats over the ears, and do their best. Sometimes it’s a trophy and sometimes it’s a long wet cold week with nothing to show or to make into sausage. But always it’s a story, a transitioning of days, a tradition, a test of mettle. And because tis the season, I must say that all applies to football, as well.
For six hours I drove on Saturday from here to Madison; and for six hours I drove on Sunday from Madison to here. Normally, I’d be dodging deer left and right; this weekend? Nothin’. Not one deer I saw. Maybe that’s how some hunters felt, too. But then, as that buck so eloquently said to me a few weeks back, what we need to remember is “expect the unexpected.” Always, in fact, we should do this. Even when it’s something like a giant deer leaping out of the woods and smiling at you while your heart beats frantically? Yes, that. Even when it’s good ole’ Nebraska scoring within ear-of-corn tossing distance of a win against the best college defense in the country, the Badgers? Yep; that, too. How bout something like losing the “you can almost taste it” win after some five failed pass attempts (and one bad call?) in the red zone like a frustrating game of Cornhole? Yes. How about sitting in a stadium as a proud Husker alumnus next to your own daughter soon to be a proud Badger alumnus? Uh-huh. A shootout game with two teams simply taking turns scoring like the good Midwestern boys they are? Affirmative. How about Bucky and Herbie playing together like children on the sidelines? Horsing around, goofing, having fun? My favorite mascots frolicking as one as the points added up almost equally on both sides? Yes. Nebr/Wisco geeky at its finest. Or Nebraska cheerleaders dancing face-to-face and hand-in-hand with Wisconsin cheerleaders during the 5th Quarter as the band played on while leap-frogging and running in circles at the same time; a picture of joy and a pretty portrait of football night, college-style? Absolutely. All these things, all good, all expected and unexpected, both. A fine time in the shining city of Madtown.
