...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Firefighters talk to residents of the Fran Mar apartment building in Hayward after they were evacuated due to a fire Monday evening, Oct. 12.
A 77-year-old female resident of the Fran Mar Apartments building at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Second Street in Hayward was found deceased in her apartment after fire broke out in the apartment Monday evening, Oct. 12.
The City and Town of Hayward fire departments were paged to a room fire at the 26-unit apartment complex at 8:55 p.m., along with Sawyer County EMTs and paramedics, city police and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies. Firefighters contained the fire to one room, said City of Hayward Fire Chief and Incident Commander Mike Herrmann.
