...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Faith in Action Volunteers Edward and Linda Calhan have been snow-shovelers since 2009 and say the experience is a source of deep satisfaction. The organization needs additional shovelers to keep Ashland’s seniors and disabled people in their homes. (Contributed photo)
Edward and Linda Calhan of Ashland have been volunteer snow shovelers for Ashland’s Faith in Action program since 2009, heading out at every fresh snowfall to clear sidewalks for their neighbors.
Faith in Action-Ashland County lends a hand to local seniors every winter, and with the season’s first snow in the forecast this week, it was busy signing up both seniors who need help and volunteers — whose ranks shrunk when the pandemic hit. A program of the Ashland County Aging Unit, FIA connects seniors and volunteers like the Calhans.
