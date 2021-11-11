Shovelers1

Faith in Action Volunteers Edward and Linda Calhan have been snow-shovelers since 2009 and say the experience is a source of deep satisfaction. The organization needs additional shovelers to keep Ashland’s seniors and disabled people in their homes. (Contributed photo)

Edward and Linda Calhan of Ashland have been volunteer snow shovelers for Ashland’s Faith in Action program since 2009, heading out at every fresh snowfall to clear sidewalks for their neighbors.

Faith in Action-Ashland County lends a hand to local seniors every winter, and with the season’s first snow in the forecast this week, it was busy signing up both seniors who need help and volunteers — whose ranks shrunk when the pandemic hit. A program of the Ashland County Aging Unit, FIA connects seniors and volunteers like the Calhans.

