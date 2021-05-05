...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined
with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
are expected over northwestern Wisconsin today. Any fires may
spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on
burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) will be renamed Northwood Technical College, it was announced Wednesday, April 28, at an executive meeting of Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NWRPC) in Hayward.
WITC has campuses in Ashland, Superior, Rice Lake and New Richmond and outreach centers in Hayward, Ladysmith, Balsam Lake and Shell Lake.
