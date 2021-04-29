MADISON (AP) — About 188,000 people in Wisconsin who are registered to vote but didn’t vote for the past four years will be receiving a mailing notifying them that they will be taken off the rolls unless they take action within 30 days.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved sending the routine mailing, which state law requires be sent every two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.