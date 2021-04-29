MADISON (AP) — About 188,000 people in Wisconsin who are registered to vote but didn’t vote for the past four years will be receiving a mailing notifying them that they will be taken off the rolls unless they take action within 30 days.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved sending the routine mailing, which state law requires be sent every two years.

