Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...FOR THE GALE WARNING, WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 3 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED. FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...FOR THE GALE WARNING, FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT TODAY. FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A QUICK MOVING, COMPACT LOW PRESSURE THAT WILL QUICKLY INCREASE WINDS SPEEDS. GALE CONDITIONS SHOULD ONLY LAST AN HOUR OR TWO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS. &&