...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE GALE WARNING, WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH
GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 3 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED. FOR THE
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS
UP TO 25 KNOTS EXPECTED.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, SAND ISLAND
TO BAYFIELD WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI.
* WHEN...FOR THE GALE WARNING, FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
CDT TODAY. FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A QUICK MOVING, COMPACT LOW
PRESSURE THAT WILL QUICKLY INCREASE WINDS SPEEDS. GALE
CONDITIONS SHOULD ONLY LAST AN HOUR OR TWO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
featured
Wisconsin tells Foxconn no tax credits without new deal
MADISON — Wisconsin told Foxconn Technology Group on Monday that it won't qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex.
State officials have told Foxconn since last year that it would not qualify for the tax credits without revisions to its 2017 contract because the scope of the envisioned factory has been reduced. President Donald Trump heralded the original deal as a sign of a revitalized American manufacturing economy, calling the envisioned plant "transformational" and the "eighth wonder of the world."
