Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&